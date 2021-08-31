1 adult, 2 children taken to hospital after car crashes through Suffolk storefront window

SUFFOLK, Va. - One adult and two children are in the hospital after a car crashed through a storefront window in the 3000 block of Kings Highway Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call about a crash into a commercial store in the Driver Village around 7:15 p.m., and units with Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 7:18 p.m. to find the car in the window.

Several people were evaluated, and the adult and two children were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief David Harrell said that due to the damage to the business, it was evaluated by the Rescue Company for structural stability. Fire units secured utilities to the structure, and the building inspector responded at request of the Incident Commander.

Suffolk Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Download the News 3 app for updates.