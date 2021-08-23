Watch
1 displaced after lightning strikes Suffolk home, causing fire

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Posted at 11:45 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 23:45:19-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk crews responded to a house that caught fire as a result of lightning striking the home Sunday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Springfield Terrace after being dispatched at 6:42 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a one-story residential structure with light smoke showing from the roof. According to the investigation, the home had been struck by lightning causing thermal and structural damage to the roofline on a dormer.

Crews did not find active fire in the home. The electricity to the structure was disconnected at the main beaker as the lightning strike had also damaged the home's electrical wiring in the attic.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to safely exit the home before crews arrived. The resident has been displaced and will be staying with their family.

