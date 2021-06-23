1 killed, another injured after 2-vehicle crash involving Chesapeake Public Schools vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Chesapeake Public Schools vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:51 p.m., Chesapeake Police came upon the crash involving the CPS vehicle and another vehicle at the intersection of S. Military Highway and Campostella Road.

Police say a passenger from the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person who was inside the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of S. Military and Campostella while the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. The intersection is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), leave a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips mobile app. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller's tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Stay with News 3 for updates.