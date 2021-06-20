1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday night.

At approximately 11:58 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting that just occurred in the 700 block of Homestead Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 40-year-old man, was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire in the 700 block of Homestead Avenue. Investigators are not currently looking for any suspects at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

