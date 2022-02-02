Watch
1 killed, 2 others seriously injured in Portsmouth triple shooting

Posted at 8:43 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 20:46:58-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One person was killed and two others injured in a triple shooting near the 1600 block of Highland Avenue and the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday night.

The call came in at 7:13 p.m.

Police say three male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims had serious injuries, while the other's injuries proved to be fatal.

Police did not say whether the victims are adults or juveniles.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

