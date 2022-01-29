15 Virginia National Guard Airmen, Soldiers staged on Eastern Shore for winter storm response

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia National Guard staged approximately 15 Airmen and Soldiers on the Eastern Shore to help respond to the winter storm.

According to the VNG, all personnel mustered Friday morning and arrived in the area late Friday afternoon, staged with heavy-duty vehicles capable of traveling through deep snow and chainsaws for reducing debris from fallen trees. They are ready to assist if needed, but did not receive any missions overnight.

“This is the fourth time in just over three weeks the Virginia National Guard has deployed for winter storm response, and our Airmen and Soldiers are ready to go if the local authorities on the Eastern Shore need their assistance,” said Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, the VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “We are incredibly proud of how quickly and safely our personnel answered the call, and we also appreciate all the support happening behind the scenes to get our personnel in place. That includes our families and employers who continue to support the great work of our uniformed personnel.”

Additional Soldiers, Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force are also on duty to provide logistics, administrative and operations center support in the Richmond area. Additional units have been identified for possible mobilization if needed after the storm.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration authorized the VNG to bring personnel on state active duty to support state and local authorities in advance of possible winter weather.

