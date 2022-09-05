17-year-old boy injured following shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. - A 17-year-old was injured following a shooting Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., Franklin Police responded to the 300 block of South College Drive for a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had left the area and was in the 1800 block of Rosewood Avenue.

When they responded to that location they found a 17-year-old resident of Isle of Wight County who had been shot in his lower leg.

According to the investigation, the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Harris Street. The 17-year-old was initially treated at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital and was then taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this crime or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact us online at p3tips.com. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

