19-year-old man killed after motorcycle hits parked vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A 19-year-old man was killed after a crash involving a motorcycle in the first block of Michaels Woods Drive Monday evening.

Dispatchers got a call about a motorcycle crash that had just happened in the area around 6:43 p.m.

When officers with the Hampton Police Division arrived on scene, they found the victim lying in the grass. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

Police have identified him as Xavier Smith-Hughes.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle.

No other drivers were involved, and no one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

