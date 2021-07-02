19-year-old man left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Hampton early Friday morning.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the call for the shooting came in at 1:12 a.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of Highland Avenue, where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.