2 children hurt in Suffolk crash involving school bus

The driver of a car involved also went to the hospital.
Three people, including two children, were injured after this crash involving a school bus in Suffolk on Dec. 7, 2022.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 17:23:11-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — A crash involving a school bus in Suffolk left two children hurt Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30, Suffolk Police said they were called to Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road after a Suffolk Public Schools bus and another vehicle crashed.

Two children had injuries, police said. One child was released to their parents while the other was taken to a hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also taken to the hospital. They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not say how many children were on board at the time of the crash.

Suffolk school officials were working to get transportation for the remaining students on the bus.

Authorities are investigating what exactly caused the crash.

