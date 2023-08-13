2 Edenton convenience stores charged with selling alcohol to minors

EDENTON, N.C. — On July 25, the Edenton Police Department received an anonymous tip from a citizen who said that convenience stores in Edenton and Chowan County were selling Twisted Tea beverages to minors.

After receiving the information, Edenton police and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency (ALE) developed Operation "Don't Get It Twisted."

Police say during the operation, Edenton officers and ALE conducted undercover purchases from several convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants and bars to ensure the establishments were not selling alcohol to underage customers.

The operation was conducted during the first two weeks of August, and police say they found two locations in Edenton that sold malt beverages to people underage.

On August 9, Edenton police and ALE responded to Frogs Crossing on Virginia Boulevard and served to criminal summonses on employee Zakarya Esmail Qaid Al Kabsh for selling a malt beverage to underage customers.

On August 10, Edenton police and ALE responded to the Dollar General Store on North Broad Street and served one criminal summons on employee Beverly Lazette Ferebee for one count of selling a malt beverage to an underage customer.

Both employees have a court date set on October 24.

Edenton police say the North Carolina ABC Commission will conduct a separate investigation for both Frog's Crossing and the Dollar General Store and may issue a fine or suspend the alcohol licenses of the businesses.

