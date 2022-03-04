2 injured in after-basketball game shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on March 3, 2022.

Authorities received a call at 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Boo Williams Sportsplex at 1 Armistead Pointe Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had been struck by gunfire. Both victims, a man and woman, walked into a local hospital where they were both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were struck by gunfire during a fight in the parking lot of the Boo Williams Sportsplex following a basketball game.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information.

