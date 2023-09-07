2 injured in Chesapeake Wendy's drive-thru drive-by shooting: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. . — A shooting in a Wendy's drive-thru has sent two people to the hospital.

On September 7, at 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a Wendy's restaurant in the 3100 block of Western Branch Blvd. for a report of a shooting.

You can watch video we gathered from the scene in the box below.

2 injured in Chesapeake Wendy's drive-thru shooting: Police

Once on scene, officers said a vehicle was in the drive-thru of the restaurant when a black SUV came along side of them and stopped.

Several persons then shot from the SUV into the victim's vehicle, police explained.

A man and woman were struck by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time by police.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

