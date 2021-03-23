2 major crashes on I-95 causes lane closures for several hours

SUSSEX, Va. - State Police are investigating two major crashes on Interstate 95, which caused lane closures for several hours.

Around 3:11 a.m., police say the driver of a 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer, 53-year-old Darrell Phillips, was traveling southbound Interstate 95. Phillips ran off the road, struck the guardrail, entered the median, and overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, at the 31-mile marker.

He was entrapped in the vehicle, but officials say Phillips escaped uninjured.

Phillips, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

Shortly after that crash, police say a single vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 28-mile marker.

The driver of a 2005 Nissan Titan, Christopher Smidt, was pulling an enclosed trailer carrying two Harley Davidson motorcycles when he ran off the roadway and into the Nottoway River.

According to officials, Smidt and his passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it went completely into the river.

Both occupants were uninjured from the crash.

The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team were called to recover the vehicles from the river.

The investigation remains ongoing.