2 men injured in shooting in Denbigh area of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in the Denbigh area of Newport News Friday afternoon.

The call for a shooting in the 400 block of Manor Road came in just before 4 p.m.

The two men were found at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Lucas Creek Road.

Authorities told News 3 one of the victims' injuries are life-threatening, while the other's are non-life-threatening.

There is currently no suspect information.

This shooting is still under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

