2 people killed in Chesterfield house fire on New Year's Eve

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a Chesterfield County house fire on New Year's Eve.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews responded to the fatal house fire on Featherstone Court at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday night, just off Huguenot Road.

Crews report that when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home and called for additional units to respond to the fire. The department said crews rescued two adults from the house, and sent them to local hospitals — but they both died from their injuries.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Chesterfield Police to notify next of kin and identify the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

