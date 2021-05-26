2 teen girls, teen boy arrested in connection with Norfolk shooting that left woman injured

NORFOLK, Va. - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a Tuesday night shooting on Mariners Way that left a woman injured.

On May 25, police responded to the 400 block of Mariners Way around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged two 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy with Armed Burglary, Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

All three are currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

