2 teenagers hospitalized after early morning Suffolk shooting

News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 09:18:44-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two teenage boys are in the hospital after a shooting in Suffolk early Saturday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Pine Street at around 12:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated by Suffolk Fire/EMS and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

