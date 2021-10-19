Maryland wanted suspects chased by police over CBBT, speed through toll plaza at 90MPH

NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. - Two wanted suspects from Maryland took officers from Virginia and Maryland on a pursuit across state lines.

Maryland State Police (MSP) and Pocomoke Police Department(PPD) initiated a pursuit on Route 13 after noticing two wanted suspects: the driver, 34 year old Christopher Northcraft, the female passenger, 35 year old Brandy Bowman, traveling at high speeds with no headlights illuminated.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Virginia State Police was called to assist in the pursuit. Once the vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Camry, crossed state line a Virginia State Trooper unsuccessfully attempted to stop/slow down the vehicle by deploying spike strips.

After getting past the spike strips the suspects continued traveling southbound on Route 13 where Accomack County Sheriff's Officers began to pursue the vehicle.

Virginia State Police saw the the vehicle was soon to approach the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and notified tunnel personnel to clear the toll lanes.

The vehicle sped through the toll plaza at 90 mph.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel police attempted to slow down the vehicle, but were unsuccessful due to bridge repairs that had one lane closed.

The vehicle then approached the North Channel high rise, lost control, and struck a curb, spinning the vehicle out of control before flipping over and landing on its roof.

Northcraft exited the vehicle through the rear glass and attempted to get Bowman out of the passenger seat, but she was entrapped inside the vehicle.

After realizing this Northcraft attempted to flee the scene. He jumped over the guardrail and fell to the ground approximately 30 feet below the roadway.

Northcraft and Bowman both were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and both suffered major non-life threatening injuries.

Both were flown from the scene to Norfolk General Hospital.

State Police flew with both subjects due to Northcraft being combative with rescue personnel.

Maryland State Police, Pocomoke Police Department, Accomack Sheriff's Department and the Virginia State Police will be taking warrants out on Christopher Northcraft, of Brooklyn Park, Maryland.

The Commonwealth Attorney, Jack Thorton, was contacted and responded to the scene of the crash, and will be assisting in the ongoing criminal investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing.