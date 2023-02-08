2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled, organizers say

The Pungo Strawberry Festival will not be held in 2023.

Officials were not able to secure land use agreements needed for parking, festival organizers confirmed to News 3.

Organizers said it means they cannot use the land needed to park a large number of cars, and there are some private landowners who no longer wanted to participate.

"We have explored other sites but have not found a suitable location for a festival our size," an organizer told News 3. "We will continue to work with city leadership and private stakeholders and attempt to bring the festival back in the future."

This is the fourth year in a row that the festival has been canceled. In 2022, it was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." Organizers canceled the 2020 and 2021's festivals due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Pungo Strawberry Festival is a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers. Since it began in 1984, its attendance has grown to more than 80,000 attendees.