25 displaced from Richmond apartment complex after flames shoot from 2nd floor

RICHMOND, Va. – Twenty-five people are without a place to live after a fire at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

The second-alarm fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Ashton Square Apartments on Westover Hills Boulevard.

Firefighters said they saw heavy flames coming from the building's second floor when they arrived.

All residents were able to escape without injury and crews saved a dog trapped inside one apartment, according to officials.

Crews got the blaze under control in about an hour.

While 25 residents were displaced, officials said that 12 of the apartments cannot be moved back into because of the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.