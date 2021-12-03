27 Hampton University Upward Bound scholars graduate from Newport News public high schools in 2021

HAMPTON, Va. - Twenty-seven Newport News Public Schools students enrolled in the Hampton University Upward Bound program are celebrating their graduation and making strides towards their educational and career goals.

Approximately 60 students from four Newport News high schools participated in the university's TRIO Upward Bound program, which provides students with an intensive academic experience during the traditional school year. Students are also invited to a six-week summer academy on the university's campus.

The program's most recent graduates were from An Achievable Dream, Denbigh, Heritage and Warwick High Schools.

Mikael Davis, Dean of Student Activities, congratulated Upward Bound's Director Dr. Gregg Suzanne Ferguson and her team for the accomplishments of the 2021 graduates—for exceeding the objectives, as outlined in the program’s grant proposal.

Davis also said, “Currently, 78% of the 2021 Upward Bound graduates from An Achievable Dream, Denbigh, Heritage, and Warwick High Schools are enrolled in a post-secondary program of study, and 100% of them are enrolled, enlisted, or employed, which resulted from Dr. Ferguson’s leadership and implementation our plan of operation with fidelity.”

“Congratulations to the young men and women from our Upward Bound program on taking the next step in their academic and professional lives. Hampton University is dedicated to seeing young people receive a top-quality education, regardless of their background. Hampton University’s Upward Bound program exposes high school students to the rigorous curricula required to successfully matriculate in college. We are proud to have played a part in the academic journeys of low–income and potential first-generation college students,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of our Upward Bound Scholars during the COVID-19 shutdowns of their schools and many activities. We were confident they would emerge from this crisis to become even more effective in their in-person endeavors, and they have not disappointed,” Ferguson said.