Watch Now
News

Actions

28-year-old dies after being shot in Norfolk; 2 men charged in his death

Norfolk police vehicle
News 3
FILE
Norfolk police vehicle
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 18:07:37-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives have arrested and charged a second man following a shooting on Hollister Avenue that left a man dead earlier this month.

On July 3, around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Hollister Avenue for the report of a gunshot disturbance.

When police arrived, they claim to have found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, Jalanu L. Colbert, 28, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged two men.

Bryston A. Davis, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm. Davis was arrested in the City of Virginia Beach on July 19.

Leon M. Williams, 23, was also charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm. Williams was arrested on July 13 in the City of Virginia Beach.

Both Davis and Williams are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV