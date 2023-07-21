28-year-old dies after being shot in Norfolk; 2 men charged in his death

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives have arrested and charged a second man following a shooting on Hollister Avenue that left a man dead earlier this month.

On July 3, around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Hollister Avenue for the report of a gunshot disturbance.

When police arrived, they claim to have found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, Jalanu L. Colbert, 28, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged two men.

Bryston A. Davis, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm. Davis was arrested in the City of Virginia Beach on July 19.

Leon M. Williams, 23, was also charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm. Williams was arrested on July 13 in the City of Virginia Beach.

Both Davis and Williams are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.