Watch Now
News

Actions

3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident when scaffolding collapsed

3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident when scaffolding collapse
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident when scaffolding collapse
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident when scaffolding collapse
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 18:07:05-05

Three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt on Monday when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The scaffolding collapsed just after 9 a.m. at a construction site on East Morehead Street, sending several construction workers falling about 70 feet (21 meters), Fire Capt.

TRENDING: 20-year-old man killed in shooting at Gloucester Co. New Year's party: Family

Jackie Gilmore said during a news conference. Gilmore said the two injured workers were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

He said all work at the site has been suspended while the incident is investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV