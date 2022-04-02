Watch
3 families displaced after fire damages Virginia Beach townhomes

(News 3)
Posted at 10:25 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 22:34:55-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three families were displaced after a fire damaged multiple townhomes in the 2200 block of San Marino Court Friday night.

The first unit with the Virginia Beach Fire Department arrived on scene just after 8:30 p.m.

Four units were damaged in the fire. Officials tell News 3 smoke detectors alerted the occupants to the fire.

No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured in this incident.

As of now, assistance from the Red Cross is not needed.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

