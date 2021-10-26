3 men in hospital after triple shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Granby Street Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7 p.m.

Norfolk Police say one man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other men arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

