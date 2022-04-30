3 Virginia students earn $10,000 scholarships in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Three Virginia students have earned a $10,000 scholarship in the 99th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Amina Adeyola of Chesterfield, Andrew Palmer of Henrico and Trini Rogando of Alexandria were selected out of the more than 40,000 students and the 260,000-plus pieces of art received to win the awards' highest honor: the Gold Medal Portfolio.

Andrew's art portfolio, titled “Blackness in Frame,” consisted of six portraits that combat negative stereotypes about people of color.

Amina's writing portfolio titled, “For My Search for Home,” explored the different aspects of her identity.

The honorees are three of just 22 high school seniors across the country honored. They join some well-known figures recognized by Scholastic, including Andy Warhol and Stephen King.

