35 years later, family without answers for Colonial Parkway Murders case

YORK CO., Va. — It's a story of two young adults vanishing without a trace, and decades later, has their families asking why.

Monday marks 35 years since police started looking for two Christopher Newport University students.

Their case is known as one of the Colonial Parkway Murders.

With little to no evidence from police, 2023 marks another year where Keith Call's siblings tell me this case remains cold.

Sunday afternoon, wind chimes blew in the wind of Rosewell Memorial Gardens in Gloucester County, where News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with Call's brother and sister.

"What happened to Keith? What happened to Sandra," said Joyce Call.

Questions that many ask but have no answers to.

"As you can tell we're still out there pushing to find answers after all these years," said Joyce.

Call and Cassandra Hailey went on a date together on April 9,1988.

It started off as a trip to the movies before stopping by a party near Christopher Newport University.

But News 3 is told that was the last place the two were seen.

The next day, Call's car was found along the Colonial Parkway.

But the couple's bodies were never found.

At one point, officials thought the couple may have gone for a swim and drowned.

Meanwhile, the Calls never believed that theory.

"He wasn't the type of kid that would just go off missing you know. My whole family was in shock," said Doug Call.

Police have little to no evidence on what happened to the couple.

The case is grouped with three other unsolved double murders that happened between 1986-1989.

It remains unclear if these cases were all connected.

It also is still a hard pill to swallow for Call's siblings.

"He was a popular kid, he was a good kid. His friends didn't get a chance to say goodbye either. Nobody did," said Keith's siblings.

Joyce and Doug are not giving up hope that the FBI will find their brother's remains.

If found, they said he could lay peacefully between his parents tombstone.

"How did just two people disappear off the face of the earth," said Keith's siblings.

A Maryland cemetery organization is designing a monument that will have a prom picture of Call that will be attached to the family's headstone.

"It feels like the right time. It's been 35 years, and like we have both said, everybody is getting older now, and it's something we've thought about on and off for years," said Keith's siblings.

News 3 reached out to the FBI's Norfolk Field Office to see if they're any new details about this case.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Norfolk office released the following statement:

“The Norfolk FBI continues to tirelessly investigate this tragic incident in cooperation with our local law enforcement partners. This effort includes leveraging all appropriate forensic resources in the examination of evidence from the various crime scenes. However, beyond this, the FBI still cannot otherwise provide further updates, on this or other specific investigations. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we will continue to refrain from commenting further.”