4 people rescued from submerged vehicle at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department rescued four people from a vehicle submerged in water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Monday morning.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the area of Pinewood Street and 32nd Street at around 12:05 a.m. First arriving units found multiple people in the water on top of their submerged, upside-down vehicle.

One of the individuals involved swam to shore. Two more were brought to shore by members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The final individual involved was extricated from the vehicle and turned over to Emergency Medical Services. The patient's condition is currently unknown.

The incident's cause remains under investigation.

