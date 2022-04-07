40 local military moms-to-be, new mothers honored with group baby shower through Operation Shower

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A nonprofit supporting military families hosted a group baby shower for local military moms-to-be and new mothers Wednesday afternoon.

Through the generosity of the USS Harry S. Truman Foundation, Operation Shower was able to give 40 mothers "Showers in a Box" — gifts of high-quality products for mothers and babies.

All of the expectant moms at the baby shower were the spouses or partners of deployed members of the USS Harry S. Truman, which recently had its deployment extended by Navy officials. The strike group has been in the Mediterranean for about four months.

“We are honored to partner with Operation Shower to express our immeasurable appreciation to these courageous military moms-to-be for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country,” said Al Gorthy, president of the USS Harry S. Truman Foundation. “We are delighted to help spread joy, love and gratitude to these extraordinary women for everything they do at home or on the front lines to keep America safe and free.”

“For women who are expecting a baby and whose spouses are deployed, and especially for expectant moms who are active duty, the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful,” said Operation Shower Founder and Chief Shower Officer LeAnn Morrissey. “Operation Shower was created because typically military moms are the ones who hold it all together at home. These moms deserve our support, our appreciation, and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”

Wednesday's "Tru-BLUE"-themed event also included a catered lunch and raffle prizes.

News 3's Angela Bohon, whose husband recently retired from the U.S. Navy, served as the event's guest host.

According to a release from Operation Shower, the nonprofit has been able to shower more than 6,800 military moms from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and National Guard since its creation in 2007.