5.4 million handheld clothing steamers recalled due to 'serious' burn hazard

The Home Shopping Network is recalling 5.4 million My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers due to a "serious" burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

According to the CPSC, the steamers, which were sold nationwide in stores like Amazon, Target and Walmart as well as on the HSN's website and television network, can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns, according to the CPSC.

Anyone who owns one of these steamers should stop using it and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017 or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

To learn more about this recall, click here.

