5 injured after building under construction collapses in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five people were injured after a building under construction collapsed in the nation’s capital.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Washington.

Fire officials said the building was under construction and fully collapsed.

Firefighters worked for more than 90 minutes to free one man from the rubble, using saws and other equipment to cut through wood and other debris that trapped him.

District of Columbia Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly says four other construction workers were pulled out of the rubble after rescuers arrived at the scene.

All five workers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.