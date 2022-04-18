5 teen boys charged following carjacking at Newport News Walmart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Five teen boys have been charged in a carjacking investigation.

On April 16, around 1:24 p.m., Newport News Police responded to Walmart, in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue, in reference to a reported carjacking.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a 51-year-old woman. She told police that she was sitting inside the vehicle when an unknown man opened the door, brandished a firearm, and demanded she get out of the vehicle. A second man then approached the vehicle and demanded she get out. The woman complied, and the suspects drove away in her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police say further investigation revealed a second vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Norfolk, was involved in this incident.

A vehicle matching the description of that vehicle was located in South Precinct a short time after the carjacking occurred. Officers attempted to stop that vehicle, but the driver did not comply. A police pursuit began onto Interstate 664 and into the City of Portsmouth.

The vehicle experienced an equipment failure near City Park in Portsmouth, and the occupants attempted to flee on foot. With help from Portsmouth police, two of the suspects were immediately detained and a third individual was detained a few blocks away. A fourth individual was not detained.

After further investigation, a 17-year-old Norfolk male, a 16-year-old Newport News male, and a 14-year-old Suffolk male, were issued juvenile petitions for one count each carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle stolen from Walmart was located in the City of Chesapeake shortly before 10:30 p.m. and was pursued into the City of Virginia Beach. The vehicle was stopped in the 2400 block of Shell Road and two occupants were detained.

A 14-year-old Suffolk male and a 14-year-old Virginia Beach male were issued juvenile petitions for one count each carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“Thanks to the hard work and determination by Newport News officers — with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach — we were able to quickly make arrests in this case. Newport News and the other police departments in this region continue to work together to combat gun violence. The Hampton Roads law enforcement community is united in this effort,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said.

