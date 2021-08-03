50-year-old man dies at hospital after vehicle overturns in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. - A Newport News man has died after a crash in the area of LaSalle Avenue and Settlers Landing Road early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers were notified of the crash around 4:28 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old man trapped inside a vehicle. Both of them were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a curb. Police say he continued out of control into a dry ravine, where the vehicle overturned.

No other vehicles were involved in this accident.

The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police identified him as Lionel A. Toliver of Newport News.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

