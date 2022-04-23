6 wounded in 3 Petersburg shootings; troopers called to help police

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State Police have been called to help officers after three shootings in Petersburg Friday night left multiple people, including children, injured, authorities said.

Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said the first shooting happened in the 1800 block Fort Mahone Street, which is the area behind the Hardee's and Wendy's restaurants.

One person was shot at that location, Chambliss said.

WTVR Fort Mahone Street Crime Scene — Spate of shootings in Petersburg Friday, April 22, 2022.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said a second shooting happened in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive roughly five to 10 minutes later.

Four people were shot, including two children, at that scene, according to Covil.

"That is where the old Shoney's used to be and across from the old lumber company," Covil said.

WTVR Holly Hill Drive Crime Scene — Spate of shootings in Petersburg Friday, April 22, 2022.

A stunned Covil was broadcasting live on Facebook when an officer walked up to troopers and asked them for help working a third shooting.

That crime scene was on Boydton Plank Road in the city's West End where an officer said a person had been shot in the head.

WTVR Boydton Plank Road Crime Scene — Spate of shootings in Petersburg Friday, April 22, 2022.

"It's real tough," Chambliss acknowledged.

The deputy chief said his officers are working three crime scenes and "trying to figure out what happened."

"We're being that told we've got adults as well as children. I don't have ages yet," he said.

Covil said Holly Hill Drive was an active scene and called what was happening in Petersburg "hard to describe."

The veteran reporter urged people to avoid the Crater Road area around Holly Hill Drive.

"It's a tough night, folks," Covil. "Everybody, please be safe and take care of each other."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

