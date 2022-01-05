64th annual GRAMMY Awards Show postponed due to COVID-19

The Recording Academy and CBS announced Wednesday that the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards Show will be postponed due to the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The show was originally scheduled to be held January 31st.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."