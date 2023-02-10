72-year-old arrested in 'major' James City County drug bust

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — In what police are calling a "major crackdown" on illegal drug activities, Tri-Rivers Task Force Agents, supported by James City County Police, conducted a "major drug bust".

The operation, which police say was planned over several weeks, was aimed at disrupting the illicit pill distribution network and ending the "menace of drugs" in the community.

The search warrant was executed at a James City County residence on Feb. 9.

Police say the search led to the seizure of about $13,400, around three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, over 400 illicit pills, and numerous items of paraphernalia.

The recovered pills are suspected of containing Fentanyl; the investigation is ongoing.

Arrested during this operation was James B. Baynor, 72.

Baynor is a resident of James City County, police confirmed.