72-year-old man killed in Isle of Wight Co. crash, Virginia State Police investigating

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 72-year-old man dead in Isle of Wight County Friday morning.

According to police, at around 11:49 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 10, east of Route 710. When they arrived, they found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Lester Charles Judkins, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Judkins later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that as Judkins approached stopped traffic, due to lane closure for roadway repair, he swerved to avoid collision and lost control of his vehicle. He then overcorrected and ran off the roadway, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash, and Judkins was wearing his seatbelt.