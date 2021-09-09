Watch
News

Actions

9/11 events throughout Hampton Roads

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Wx Flag
Posted at 6:43 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 06:43:24-04

Hampton Roads is hosting local events throughout multiple cities to commemorate the deadly events of 9/11.

Chesapeake:

  • 9/11 Memorial at Chesapeake City Park
  • Annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance commemoration ceremony
    • The official ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. at Chesapeake City Park. It will feature Daniel Rodriguez, the 9/11 Singing Policeman, as the keynote speaker.
    • There will be a concert at noon at the Bagley Stage. Symphonicity and Daniel Rodriquez, the 9/11 Singing Policeman, will perform.
  • 9.11 Mile Freedom Run
    • The run will start at 8 a.m. on September 11, 2021 at the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail at 1200 Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.
    • The running race will include a 1 Mile Kids Run/Fun Run and 5k run and 9.11 miles run
    • Proceeds will benefit Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Charities, Inc., which offers aid to elderly and indigent victims of crime in Chesapeake.

Hampton:

  • Day of Remembrance and Hope
    • An annual memorial service, held by the Hampton Military Affair Committee, for the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks.
    • The longest-running commemoration of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks in Hampton Roads, according to the city.
    • The event will be held Saturday at Gosnold's Hope Park from 8:46 a.m. (when the first plane hit) until 11 a.m.

Newport News:

  • Newport News Police remembrance ceremony
    • The ceremony will be held at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport Saturday at 10 a.m.
    • The event is sponsored by the Newport News Police Foundation and Huntington Ingalls.
    • Seating is limited. Those who cannot attend will be able to watch the remembrance on social media once Newport News Police shares the video.

Norfolk:

Portsmouth:

Virginia Beach:

  • 14th Annual Virginia Beach 9/11 Heroes Run 5K
    • The race will start at 8 a.m. at the Military Aviation Museum.
    • Runners can register the day of for a individual registration fee of $40.
  • The 20th Anniversary of 9.11
    • The commemoration will be held at Mount Trashmore Park from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Lifestyle Host, and Digital Content Producer, Symone Davis will serve as the evening’s emcee
    • There will be special performances by the Tidewater Winds under the direction of Maestro John Brewington, and the Regent University Singers, directed by Founding Director Gary Spell.
    • The event will also recognize current and former members of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team and our dedicated military members.
    • The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating near the stage.

Elizabeth City:

  • Patriot Day Celebration
    • The event will start at noon at the Sam A. Twiford Veteran Park.
    • Walker (Kirk) Harris, Special Assistant, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense with a direct assignment to the Deputy Assistant of Defense for Force Education and Training, will be the keynote speaker for the event.
    • The ceremony will be followed by free BBQ plates.
    • The event is free and available to the public.

Yorktown:

  • Never Forget Car Show, Craft Fair and Thank You event (for heroes)
    • The car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • The event is being put on by Giving Hope at Grafton Baptist Church in Yorktown.
    • The goal of the event is to raise as much money as we can and we would like to buy gift cards for First Responders, Police Departments, and Fire Departments.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections