9/11 events throughout Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads is hosting local events throughout multiple cities to commemorate the deadly events of 9/11.
Chesapeake:
- 9/11 Memorial at Chesapeake City Park
- Annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance commemoration ceremony
- The official ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. at Chesapeake City Park. It will feature Daniel Rodriguez, the 9/11 Singing Policeman, as the keynote speaker.
- There will be a concert at noon at the Bagley Stage. Symphonicity and Daniel Rodriquez, the 9/11 Singing Policeman, will perform.
- 9.11 Mile Freedom Run
- The run will start at 8 a.m. on September 11, 2021 at the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail at 1200 Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.
- The running race will include a 1 Mile Kids Run/Fun Run and 5k run and 9.11 miles run
- Proceeds will benefit Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Charities, Inc., which offers aid to elderly and indigent victims of crime in Chesapeake.
Hampton:
- Day of Remembrance and Hope
- An annual memorial service, held by the Hampton Military Affair Committee, for the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks.
- The longest-running commemoration of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks in Hampton Roads, according to the city.
- The event will be held Saturday at Gosnold's Hope Park from 8:46 a.m. (when the first plane hit) until 11 a.m.
Newport News:
- Newport News Police remembrance ceremony
- The ceremony will be held at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport Saturday at 10 a.m.
- The event is sponsored by the Newport News Police Foundation and Huntington Ingalls.
- Seating is limited. Those who cannot attend will be able to watch the remembrance on social media once Newport News Police shares the video.
Norfolk:
- September 11th Food Distribution for Hampton Roads area Military Families
- This event is to provide food support and resources to approximately 700 active duty, national guard, reserve and veteran families in Norfolk.
- It will be held at Military Circle Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The event is hosted by the a. Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN)
- September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World; 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Education Exhibition
- Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection and several local items.
- The event is being held at Slover Library.
- The exhibition will be on display September 1-15, 2021.
Portsmouth:
- 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of September 11, 2001
- The ceremony will be held at Portsmouth City Hall Plaza. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
- The event is free and open to the public.
Virginia Beach:
- 14th Annual Virginia Beach 9/11 Heroes Run 5K
- The race will start at 8 a.m. at the Military Aviation Museum.
- Runners can register the day of for a individual registration fee of $40.
- The 20th Anniversary of 9.11
- The commemoration will be held at Mount Trashmore Park from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lifestyle Host, and Digital Content Producer, Symone Davis will serve as the evening’s emcee
- There will be special performances by the Tidewater Winds under the direction of Maestro John Brewington, and the Regent University Singers, directed by Founding Director Gary Spell.
- The event will also recognize current and former members of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team and our dedicated military members.
- The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating near the stage.
Elizabeth City:
- Patriot Day Celebration
- The event will start at noon at the Sam A. Twiford Veteran Park.
- Walker (Kirk) Harris, Special Assistant, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense with a direct assignment to the Deputy Assistant of Defense for Force Education and Training, will be the keynote speaker for the event.
- The ceremony will be followed by free BBQ plates.
- The event is free and available to the public.
Yorktown:
- Never Forget Car Show, Craft Fair and Thank You event (for heroes)
- The car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The event is being put on by Giving Hope at Grafton Baptist Church in Yorktown.
- The goal of the event is to raise as much money as we can and we would like to buy gift cards for First Responders, Police Departments, and Fire Departments.