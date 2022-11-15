AAA estimates nationwide surge in travel for Thanksgiving holiday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA estimates a staggering 54.6 million Americans will take at least a 50-mile trip for Thanksgiving. This year’s surge in travel marks the third busiest Thanksgiving holiday for travel since 2000.

Volume of travel is expected to increase by 1.5% over last year. AAA said this signifies a return to normalcy with lifted travel restrictions.

AAA Tidewater Director of Public Affairs Holly Dalby said the travel spike is expected to cause longer lines at airports.

“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” said Dalby. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”

48.7 million of the 54.6 million travelers will be driving. To avoid high traffic, refer to AAA’s list of best and worst times to travel by car.