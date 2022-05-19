Aberdeen Elementary in Hampton experiences power outage, students sent to Lindsay Middle

HAMPTON, Va. - Students from Aberdeen Elementary School in Hampton are being sent to Lindsay Middle School after receiving word of a power outage at Aberdeen Elementary.
A message was sent out to parents and guardians early Thursday morning informing that a car accident had occurred overnight which caused roads to the school to be blocked and the aforementioned power outage.
Below is the full message that was sent to parents:
Good morning, this is Hampton City Schools with an important message. You are receiving this communication as your child attends Aberdeen Elementary School.
As staff began to arrive to Aberdeen this morning, we became aware that a car accident that occurred overnight in the neighborhood had blocked the roads to the school. Additionally, the school is experiencing a power outage due to this accident.
Our Operations and Maintenance Department, as well as Dominion Virginia Power, are aware and are working to restore power. In the meantime, we are rerouting our school buses to Lindsay Middle School - 1636 Briarfield Road - where our Aberdeen students will be accommodated until further notice. For all parent drop offs, please transport your child to Lindsay Middle School.
If parents or guardians need to contact the school for urgent matters, please contact 757-825-4560. In regard to all other phone calls, please hold those calls.
We apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide our parents and guardians additional information later this morning as updates become available. Thank you.