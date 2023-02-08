Adam Oakes' family files $28 million suit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of former VCU student Adam Oakes is suing his fraternity for $28 million.

Adam was a 19-year-old freshman at VCU when he died in 2021 of alcohol intoxication at a Delta Chi initiation party.

Six members of the fraternity were found guilty or pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing or providing alcohol to a minor in connection with Oakes' death.

Oakes' cousin, Courtney White, filed a wrongful death suit in the Richmond Circuit court.

The suit names three defendants, Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and the VCU chapter of Delta Chi as well as the 13 individual members of the VCU chapter, whom the lawsuit claims played an active role in the circumstances leading to Adam's death.

