Afghan refugees arrive, temporarily, in northern Virginia

Rahmat Gul/AP
Internally displaced Afghan women from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, receive medical care in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 22, 2021
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying at a northern Virginia campus as they await relocation to a more permanent destination.

News outlets report that refugees spent the night at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale after arriving at Dulles International Airport Friday night. A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

Many refugees are destined for Army bases. The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management set up more than 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms. As word of the refugees’ arrival spread, volunteers from the region’s Afghan community brought food, clothes, toiletries and other supplies.

