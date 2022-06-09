Allergy nasal swab remedy sold nationwide recalled due to elevated levels of yeast, mold

Buzzagogo Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, testing found some product to contain elevated levels of yeast and mold and may contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus.

The product is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for topical nasal application.

In immunocompromised patients, using the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events like bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis or disseminated fungal infection.

In non-immunocompromised patients, the population most likely to use the product, the use of the defective product may result in infectious complications, for instance bacteremia or noninvasive fungal rhinosinusitis, but in this population the infections are expected to be less severe and more readily responsive to treatment.

To date, Buzzagogo, Inc. has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recalled lot.

The affected Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy lot is 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116. The product can be identified by locating the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the product carton.

The product was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online on Amazon.com and the company's website.

Buzzagogo, Inc. is notifying distributors and customers by email and is arranging for return or replacement of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors or retailers that have Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot # 2006491, should stop using the product, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Buzzagogo, Inc. by phone at (800) 963-2861or via e-mail to recall@buzzagogo.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.