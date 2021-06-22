AMC Theatres to offer 'All You Can Eat Popcorn' starting Tuesday to celebrate first-ever Cinema Week

To celebrate national Cinema Week, AMC Theaters is offering moviegoers 'All You Can Eat Popcorn,' at all AMC locations nationwide starting Tuesday.

Moviegoers can purchase any size of popcorn from June 22 through June 30 for the "all you can eat" special for the duration of their stay.

“Millions of moviegoers have already returned to AMC to enjoy exciting new blockbusters in the best way possible: on the big screen, with big sound and AMC’s big, comfortable seats,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC. “And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn. What better way to celebrate AMC moviegoers and movies on the big screen than by our guests enjoying as much as they want of our AMC Perfectly Popcorn.”

Other promotions taking place during Cinema Week that moviegoers can enjoy at AMC include:



AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes June 18-24 (prizes include daily free tickets and AMC Stubs Premiere memberships, grand prize two (2) AMC Stubs A-List memberships)

$10 AMC Stubs Premiere memberships (a $5 savings for annual membership)

Double feature of "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II"

Opening weekend and week tickets are available for F9: The Fast Saga here.