Atlanta-area judge recuses Fulton DA Fani Willis from Rayshard Brooks case

An Atlanta-area judge granted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' recusal request from having to prosecute Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe, who is charged for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks.

According to the Associated Press, in a letter to state Attorney General Chris Carr, Willis argued that her predecessor Paul Howard's inappropriate actions included "using video evidence in campaign television advertisements" while running against her during the primaries.

Willis said it made it impossible for her office to handle the protection of Rolfe.

Willis took her request through the court system after Carr denied her recusal request twice.

On Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher agreed with Willis that there was a conflict of interest in the case.

Brasher added that Willis and people in her office might be called as witnesses for the defense.

The judge ordered Carr to appoint another prosecutor to the case.

Rolfe is charged with felony murder.