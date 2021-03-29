Chauvin trial: Opening arguments begin Monday in trial of ex-cop charged with George Floyd's death

Nearly a year after his initial arrest, opening arguments in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin Monday, marking the start of one of the most highly anticipated criminal trials in recent years.

Chauvin is charged with both second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death and the bystander video of the arrest the proceeded his death sparked the largest protests for social justice in a generation, dating back to the 1960s.

Several bystander videos of the arrest show Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital several hours later.

Opening arguments will begin Monday after 15 jurors — 12 regular jurors and three alternates — were selected over the span of more than two weeks earlier this month. More than 100 potential jurors were called into court and questioned. Many were dismissed after admitting to having strong views about Floyd's death.

Jury selection was disrupted in early March when the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. The settlement led Judge Peter Cahill to dismiss a handful of jurors, saying that the agreement had swayed their opinion of the case.

The settlement also prompted the defense to request a change of venue and a delay in the trial date. Cahill denied those requests, noting that due to the high-profile nature of the case, a delay or a change of venue would do little to quell strong feelings about the defendant.

Three other former police officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The three will stand trial at a later date following a jury’s decision in Chauvin’s case.

Floyd’s death sparked months of protests against police brutality and racial injustice. While some of those protests grew violent in the days after eyewitness video spread on social media, the vast majority of Black Lives Matter protests that took place in the following weeks and months remained peaceful.

The movement proved successful in prompting a national discussion about racial equity in the U.S., and in some places has enacted change in how cities treat policing. Just last week, New York City became the largest local government to limit a police officer’s ability to invoke “qualified immunity” — a legal statute that prevents police officers from facing lawsuits.