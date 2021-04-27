Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Court record: Derek Chauvin's sentencing moved to June 25

items.[0].image.alt
Court TV via AP, Pool
Derek Chauvin
Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:17:38-04

According to court documents, the sentencing date for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been moved to June 25.

Chauvin's initial sentencing was for June 16 but will happen at 1:30 p.m. CT on June 25.

A jury found Chauvin guilty on April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who also presided over the trial, will decide on sentencing after Chauvin waived his right for the jury to determine the length of his sentence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Food drive

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need