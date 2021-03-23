Menu

Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Evanston, Illinois, becomes 1st city in US to offer Black residents reparations

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, people wearing face masks walk in downtown Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:08:41-04

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Evanston, Illinois, has become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery.

The Chicago suburb’s City Council voted 8-1 late Monday to distribute $400,000 to eligible Black households.

Each qualifying household would receive $25,000 for home repairs or down payments on property.

The program is being funded through donations and a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

Qualifying residents must either have lived in or been a direct descendant of a Black person who lived in Evanston between 1919 to 1969 and who suffered discrimination in housing because of city ordinances, policies or practices.

Learn more about the city's reparations here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education