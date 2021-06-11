Watch
Teen who recorded George Floyd's death given Pulitzer special citation

Associated Press
FILE - This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Alyssa Funari, left filming, Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts, Christopher Martin center in gray, Donald Williams, center in black, Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right filming, Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes in Minneapolis. To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched Floyd's body go still were regular people -- a firefighter, a mixed martial arts fighter, a high school student and her 9-year-old cousin in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Love." (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
Darnella Frazier
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 11, 2021
The Pulitzer Prizes on Friday awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020.

Frazier's video showed Floyd struggling under the knee of then-Officer Derek Chauvin for more than eight minutes as he struggled to breathe. Her video was widely shared online and led to months of protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Frazier testified earlier this year at Chauvin's murder trial. While on the stand, Frazier said at times she regretted not doing more to "physically interact with police to prevent Floyd's death."

"When I look at George Floyd, I see my father, I see my brother, I see my cousins," Frazier said during her testimony.

Chauvin was later convicted of murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's death.

