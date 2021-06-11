Teen who recorded George Floyd's death given Pulitzer special citation

The Pulitzer Prizes on Friday awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020.

Frazier's video showed Floyd struggling under the knee of then-Officer Derek Chauvin for more than eight minutes as he struggled to breathe. Her video was widely shared online and led to months of protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Frazier testified earlier this year at Chauvin's murder trial. While on the stand, Frazier said at times she regretted not doing more to "physically interact with police to prevent Floyd's death."

"When I look at George Floyd, I see my father, I see my brother, I see my cousins," Frazier said during her testimony.

Chauvin was later convicted of murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's death.

This story is breaking and will be updated.